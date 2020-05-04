Angelina Jolie promises to expose details of his marriage and divorce with Brad Pitt in the story – Notes – Glamurama

Based on the controversial book, memoirs of a Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie is currently working on an autobiography, which promises to to the same to expose the details of his marriage and divorce with Brad Pitt. “Angelina saw him as a Demi (Moore) and other stars have written their stories and are convinced that this is published it’s going to explode,” said a source in an interview with the site’s New Idea.

In September of 2019 at the latest, and Demi Moore, has released a memoir, “Inside Out”, where he’s about addiction to drugs and alcohol in the late 1980s, and his relapse into alcoholism after having to abort a child from her marriage to actor Ashton Kutcher, which ran from 2005 to 2011.

The same source revealed to the portal that Angelina is still having problems with finding a pitch for your book. “The challenge is to strike the right balance between something that is meaningful and forceful, without sounding too sensationalist, or bitter. Another important topic that will be covered is the maternity ward, or better yet, how she combines her career with six children. She also wants to talk to you about your charity work. “Does this mean that she has to write about his love life, his friends and enemies,” said the source. We are looking forward!