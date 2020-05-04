Athletes launched initiative ‘The Real Heroes Project’ in order to honor the personal doctor

California, United States.- The pas that ms has been affected in the world by the pandemic, that has caused the Coronavirus is the united States of America, and for that reason, several elite athletes have partnered to support the doctors and staff at the first lines of defense against the Covid-19in the cre ‘The Real Heroes Project‘.

This initiative to start the Wednesday, may 6, through the social networks of the leagues and teams involved. Every athlete sharing a message of thanks to the workers of the health system and by means of the hashtag #TheRealHeroes is viralizarn publications.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez be one of the main celebrities that will be participating representing the MLS, what acompaaran Jozy Altidore of Toronto Fc and the portugus Nani of Orlando City.

On the part of the Major League Baseball (MLB), the representatives are Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich of the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.

To this also they are uni the National Football League (NFL), field marshal Of the Saints in New Orleans, Drew Breesthe receiver of the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins and the tight end of the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle.

While, on the part of the WWEthe guests are superstars John Cena, Triple H and Charlotte Flair.

Source; Mark