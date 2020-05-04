Becky Lynch avoids being arrogant and has a reason for it

No one, not even she herself, I expected Becky Lynch to become the star has become in the last two years in WWE. Up to the point that it was the least I was highlighting the partnership that you had with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley as Horsewomen. But he knew how to take advantage of every opportunity presented to him after betraying “The Queen”, starting with the good reaction of the people, rather than hate her for her actions, she began to love her as never before. Then came the punch Nia Jaxthe rivalry with Ronda Rousey…

► Becky Lynch avoids being arrogant

The Champion on Raw is the biggest star women’s the empire of Vince McMahonbut even so it avoids relying on too much. Recently made a visit to The Bump to have a friendly chat with their drivers, giving an explanation to this statement.

“I think that it is arrogant to assume that there is nobody who can beat me. Because I think that the issue is that once you start to think that you are invincible it is when you expire. Even happened to Shayna (Baszler). When she thought she had control, was when the beat him. It was when I turned back to the battle, was when he was most vulnerable.

“I think you always have to have the eye on the ball. And, as I said in that promo on Raw, anyone who thinks they can beat the challenge to get the briefcase of Money in the Bank. Choose a time and a place, then be surprised at the world of new“.

The whole world thought that Shayna Baszler would be the one who would beat the king of the red mark, but finally did not. The rivalry has not finished, and precisely the two-time Champion NXT will be at Money in the Bank 2020 fighting for the briefcase.