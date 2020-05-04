Chris Evans has criticised the use of the version of the CGI for James Dean

The young man James Dean I had a lot of potential to become one of the greatest actors of his generation. Unfortunately, the actor suffered an accident at the age of 24 years old when he died, leaving his story is checked. A recent news about the actor, famous mostly for her role as troubled teenager Jim Stark in “Youth Net” (1955), and had left a lot of people by surprise. Turns out that his family has authorized the participation of judge in the film “Finding Jack”, a movie adapted by a Rider didn’t have in the novel, Gareth Crocker, under the direction of Anton Ernst and Lightweight Golykh.

With the surprising news that it would use the image of an actor in a CGI-generated, of course, many reviews and reviews. One of them was the artist for the spider-man in the MCU, and the american actor Chris Evans. On Twitter, the player expressed his dissatisfaction with the novel. The project is the pain to the front of James Dean will be starring in a supporting role in a drama of action, 64 years after his death.

“I’m sure he’d be thrilled. Oh, that’s awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint a new Picasso. Or write songs with John Lennon. A complete lack of understanding on here is disgraceful,” wrote the actor.

I’m sure he’d be thrilled 🙄 This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful. https://t.co/hkwXyTR4pu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2019

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the actor Robin Williams, who passed away in 2014, also commented on Twitter. It is worth noting that he was restricted to the use of his image after his death for the 25-year-old.”I’ve talked with friends about this for years and no one has ever believed me that the industry would shrink to as low as soon as the technology is improved. Misleading or deceptive advertising or selling of the dead, but for his influence, and to create a precedent, so fearful for the future of the practice,” wrote the daughter of the guy from “the Dead Poets Society”.

I have talked to friends about this for YEARS and no one ever believed me that the industry would stoop this low, once the tech got better. Publicity stunt or not, this is the puppeteering of the dead for their ‘clout’ alone, and it sets such an awful precedent for the future of the performance. https://t.co/elS1BrbDGv — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 6, 2019

The american actor Elijah Wood, famous for the saga of ‘ The Lord of the Rings”, it was more of a reply to the recent, and surprising, news. “No, no. It wasn’t supposed to happen,” he wrote.

NOPE. this shouldn’t be a thing. https://t.co/RH7jWY5cAG — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 6, 2019

James Jean it is well-known for his work on the “Youth Net” (1955), “Life Bitter” (1955), and “So goes society” (1956). He was the first actor to receive two nominations posthumous Oscar. He passed away in 1955 in a car accident when he was only 24 years old.

