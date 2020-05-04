Chris Pratt makes a speech to the overtly christian family, and God is full of Disney

“Ladies and gentlemen, it was indeed a great pleasure for me to share in this beautiful ceremony with all of you…. This is a very special evening, and awe-inspiring. For me, being a parent has really changed my life in so many ways. And one of them is to know the truth and the love of a parent can have for a child.

When I look at this little precious creation, that he came to me, and I can see how it makes me happy in so many ways, I feel love, pure and infinite! By the way we love our children, and the more we love our children, the more you will understand just how much our Father in Heaven can love it. Each and every one of us, we are a new creation, precious, and He remains in awe of our way to try and cannot enjoy It.

This should give all of us a great place. I know that He is doing it for me.

During this feast, let us embrace each morning with hope and love, and then, in the spirit of celebration, let us continue to spread the Peace and goodwill all over the world.

Thank you very much and have a merry Christmas!”