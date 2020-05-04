Demi Lovato says she thought about giving up on music after a drug overdose

Demi Lovato it is a journey of self-discovery!

The pop star, who was sexually fluid, in the past, he shared how he has been speaking about it to their parents, in an interview with the programme’s Andy Cohen in the SiriusXM, Radio One Andy. After you have discussed their desire to start families of their own, and the fact that you can get it with a man or a woman, Lovato talked a little bit about the future.

“I’m still trying to decide“she said to Cohen. “I have not told my parents that I would see him with a woman until 2017 at the earliest“.

Demi continued: “IIt was very exciting. After it’s all over, I was shaking and in tears. It was a lot of stuff to the top of my head. I do have parents great. They have supported me a lot“.

The star of the 27-year-old said that her father was not much surprised, even more so, for the sake of the letter of Cool for the Summerbut for the mother, it took me a while to accept the idea.