Demi Lovato says she thought about giving up on music after a drug overdose

Demi Lovato it is a journey of self-discovery!
The pop star, who was sexually fluid, in the past, he shared how he has been speaking about it to their parents, in an interview with the programme’s Andy Cohen in the SiriusXM, Radio One Andy. After you have discussed their desire to start families of their own, and the fact that you can get it with a man or a woman, Lovato talked a little bit about the future.
“I’m still trying to decide“she said to Cohen. “I have not told my parents that I would see him with a woman until 2017 at the earliest“.
Demi continued: “IIt was very exciting. After it’s all over, I was shaking and in tears. It was a lot of stuff to the top of my head. I do have parents great. They have supported me a lot“.
The star of the 27-year-old said that her father was not much surprised, even more so, for the sake of the letter of Cool for the Summerbut for the mother, it took me a while to accept the idea.
“My mother was the one who was excited for her, but she was like, ‘I just want you to be happy’. And it was beautiful and amazing. I am very grateful to youit, ” she said.
When you talk about the possibility of becoming a mother, for Demi is leaving his options open to you. In his own words: “I don’t know how it will be in the future. I don’t know if I’ll have kids in a year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to end up doing it with a partner or not, it is because women don’t need it. So be it!“.
Demi is going to present you with the national anthem at the The Super Bowl on Sunday morning, 2 in. This is the second major performance since her return to the stage, which took place last week at the The Grammy awards. The singer suffered a drug overdose less than two years ago, and she told Andy that they were at the hospital, he considered giving up music.
“I think that as long as it is going I can give you more details, but it was a thought, “she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how much healthier I will be when you get him out of there. It was scary“.