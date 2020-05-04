continues after the advertisement

After the reunion of fans on the social network, the album wasGold” Britney Spears has returned among the most listened to on the list of iTunes in the USA and Brazil.

The album was released in August of 2016, by RCA Records, and has won the support of the fans through the hashtag #JusticeForGLory of Justice, for “the Glory”), making it the first album of the singer back in the first place, due to shows on the platform.

“Gold” received generally positive reviews from music critics, who praised the vocal performance of Her album and called her the most involved and engaged with more than a decade ago. The album has also been included in the list of end-of-year best album of a number of publications. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, with more than 111 thousand units bought in its first week of release.

“Glory: the Album from Britney Spears is back on the charts after 4 years of launch