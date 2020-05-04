Halsey assesses a variety of food, women in fun video

– ADVERTISING

On the last Wednesday (10), the official twitter account of the channel on BuzzFeed Brasil, on YouTube, has released a video in which Halsey experiences a variety of foods and change in brazil.

They are offered in a wide range of foods that exist in other countries, such as pizza, hot dogs and sushi, but done in a different way than in Brazil. As a result, the singer and try to compare, and then gives you a rating up to five stars, saying what you think. In the end, it drink it, drink typical of the country, and also to give his or her opinion.

The production was made by taking advantage of the arrival of the the artist to be present at the awards ceremony MTV MIAW 2019”, which took place at 04 of July, with Sabrina Sato and Hugo’s lip Gloss as a presenter. You can also check out the list of winners by clicking on here.

It is worth noting that the u.s. is producing the new album, still untitled, official, to be released in 2019 at the latest, as you have read through right here in the Nation’s Music.

