Jason Momoa enjoys a concert of the Guns N’ Roses returned to the stage and takes the kids to the dressing room – 06/11/2019

The actor Jason Momoa, known for Game of Thrones, and Aquaman has earned a status in the presence of a VIP at a recent show of Guns N’ Roses. He’s been filmed watching the concert from the stage, visit the dressing-room, and filled it with their social networks images of his appearance, and shall be entitled to take the child to the dressing room of the hard rock band.

Momoa has posted a video on the side of the stage, the curiosity of it is, if esbaldando sitting in a chair on the side of the children.

On his Instagram, he posted pictures of him and his children posing with guns n ‘ roses Rose, Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan. His daughter was even able to get to the bottom of the Drum and the pose of a rock singer, strumming the instrument as well as the very Momoa did at one another.

They also have gained, such as drum sticks, and guitar picks.