As announced on the eve of Christmas of last year, the long-awaited tour in support of singer Justin Bieber’s has been postponed because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The information on the website, However.

In accordance with the motor vehicle, the tour does not have, as of today, forecast is for it to be rescheduled. The concert Bieber will begin on the 14th of may, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, in the united states.

In a statement sent to the website, it asks for the fans who had bought tickets keep their tickets.

“In light of the current crisis on the health of the public, and with the utmost concern for all those affected by Justin Bieber defer all the dates that are currently scheduled for the year 2020 for The Changes Later. While Justin along with his band, the dancers, and the team has worked hard to prepare for an amazing show, it always put the health and well-being of their fans in the first place,” begins the note.

“Who looks forward to the opportunity to get back on the road and be a safe place for everyone. He asks that the fans keep their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are being rescheduled. The information about the dates rescheduled will be announced soon”, says the team is in the world”.

Your very own Bieber repostou of the message, with a caption that the video is a personal one: “The health, safety and security of our fans, the team, the cast and crew are the most important things to me…. The world is a scary place, but we’re going to solve this in junos. We have kept to these dates as much as we could, and I can’t wait to see them in person as soon as possible. To be safe, and I hope to see you in a bit.”