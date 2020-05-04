Kanye West is preparing a new album for the gospel to travel around the world

Kanye West has decided that it is going to lead you to their Sunday morning worship service, all over the world, according to the website TMZ.

According to reports, the rapper has big plans to travel with his religion in the various countries, beginning in Europe, all the way to Africa, following on from the success of the project in North America.

A source told me that He has no further plans to tour, traditional, and, instead, you want to work on a new album, the follow-up to his gospel choir, and you want to travel the world with them.

The TMZ said that the regular weekly services-of-Kanye-West-on Sunday they will be reduced and you will have longer periods of time as he travels to spread his new way of living religious life.

“He’s preparing for something big, and if you want to play in the lives of so many people with your praise, and thanksgiving to the lord,” says the source.

The religion saved his life

Kanye West has admitted in advance that their Sunday service ‘saved his life’.

During a speech recently, he said: “a Lot of times people will say, ‘Thank you! ‘ for the Sunday’. And I say unto you, give thanks to God. It has saved my life. This has been used as an alternative to drugs. It was an alternative to pornography,” he justified.

Kim Kardashian had already shown that the religion has changed the life of her husband:

“[O culto de domingo tem sido] a super cure for it. He’s just living his life with jesus Christ, It has had a positive impact on our family… is, honestly, as it is a healing experience for my husband. It’s just a song; it is not a sermon. It’s definitely not something that he thinks he’s Jesus and there’s a vibe, a christian. But there is no message. It is only an experience christian and a very spiritual one. “in the world.