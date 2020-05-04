Karrion Kross will fight for the first time in NXT this Wednesday. WWE has made official the debut of the wrestler on the ring next to Scarlett for this Wednesday.

The formerly known as Killer Kross will make his debut in the ring this Wednesday at NXT.

WWE.com has been reported that Karrion Kross will have his first fight in the trademark yellow-and-black Wednesday although it has not been announced who will be his opponent.

Last Wednesday on NXT we saw a video presentation of both fighters saying that the end was near. Scarlett Bordeaux has been reduced to the name and is now only known as Scarlett.

NXT has been working on the debut of Kross and Scarlett with videos of style apocalyptic of a clock marking the midnight. The videos were for Kross is revealed officially in the episode of march 25, NXT. Kross and Scarlett also made a brief appearance in the background while Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walked toward his car after the fight of Gargano against Tommaso Ciampa for the past month.

Three weeks ago, Kross attacked Ciampa in the backstage just after the main event of NXT.

As we know, this Wednesday also on the show we will have two bouts holders with Adam Cole putting at stake his title against The Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair the title female against Io Shirai. We can also see Dijakovic against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor challenging who attacked him two weeks ago.

