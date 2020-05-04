Katy Perry regrets not being able to make a cup of tea for the baby, because of the pandemic – Monetary

+



Katy Perry (Photo: Facebook)

Katy Perry is trying to stay positive and be grateful for your pregnancy in the midst of a global pandemic. A member of the jury of ‘American Idol’, joined fans for a chat on the Facebook account and responded to the questions about the show and his personal life – including fun facts about their first child.

A fan asked how she stays optimistic while dealing with a pregnancy during a period of time is so scary. “It’s okay to feel all of the feelings,” shared Perry, adding that “we had to reschedule many of the plans are” in the midst of an outbreak. “I know that not everyone in the world for a honeymoon or bridal shower, but I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to do something like this,” said Perry. “I’m just living one day at a time. But, I will remain grateful to you. I mean, I’m grateful for it now, but there’s a lot of stuff going on,” he said.

Perry – who showed up for the first time at the beginning of march that she and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, are expecting their first child – I had planned to get married in Japan at the end of the year, but the wedding ended up being pushed back to 2021. “A couple of days, you you you you you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was taking a shower, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to say thank you, and I have to say thank you, it does not matter what you are going through, you should thank him,” said Perry. “I know that there are probably lots of people passing by and lots of things are intense right now.”

Katy Perry (Photo: Instagram)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Picture: Getty Images)

