Killed by covid-19, at the Met Gala, has not been overlooked by the famous

In the middle of the afternoon on Monday (4) as would be the case in the fashion show the most played, and seen the world-the Met Gala in New York city. The chic ball, which will raise funds for investment in the field of fashion and clothing in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been cancelled because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.
This year, the master of ceremonies for the festival would be Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Louis, of Hamilton, was going to lead the dance in and of itself. The theme was “About Time to Fashion, and Duration,” based on texts by Virginia Woolf, and the theories of the French philosopher Henri Bergso, both of them in the beginning of the 20th century.
To celebrate, the stars that had already purchased their tickets in celebrated passages of the old for the prom. Donatella Versace pulled out of the queue on the social networks. “Tonight we’ll be together in New York to attend the Met Gala. The event is to help raise funds for the Institute’s wardrobe at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, it will not be possible. These images are some of the magical moments of the past, from the Met Gala! Get it now!”, he said. She was joined by Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zayan Malik, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry. Check it out!
Sofia Vergara
Kendall Jenner
Rira Ora
Ciara
Donatella Versace
Lady Gaga
Kris Jenner
