Kim Kardashian causes controversy with ‘hands-pale’ in a tutorial of the make-up, and it’s been accused of being ‘blackfishing’; to understand

On the last Thursday (30th), Kim Kardashian has published a tutorial on the makeup in the Stories, using his trademark “KKW Beauty”. In the meantime, a detail that drew the attention of the fans of the socialite, who ended up being the target of criticism on social media.

At some point in the video, we would all maquiada, he asked his fans not to “judge by his hands, pale, ‘ while it was appearing, applying lip gloss. Prints of the video that has been shared by internet users, who couldn’t help but notice the discrepancy between the tone of the skin of the face and of the hands of the former.

“Why doesn’t she use [maquiagem] the color of the skin in real time, instead of using dark colours too much for this one? The questions we need to answer”financial crisis is a profile. “She doesn’t look like a black face”, he answered the other. The youtuber, Jay Versace, for its part, has made a small correction in the publication of a sister: “I’m sorry for being white”. “Do not judge them by their blackfishing”agreed the other. The term “blackfishing” is used when someone is pretending to be a black or mixed-race.

As the criticism continued, as the image of her face, and the hand of a Kardashian-West was many thousands of likes, there will be retuítes and comments. “She’s in denial about the true color of his skin”, satirized by a user. “Her hands are like in the middle of the day, and in the face 6h55 in the night”.kicked each other. “They forget that they are white, needled a third time.

“Kim is not considered, ONLY the pale. It is clear that his hands are not in their true colour when they are. She is making blackfish, it is literally just her dressing up as a black person. The people whose culture she’s got away with it several times, and upon which he built a careerhas disapproved of the last one.

This is not the first time Kim has been accused of practicing “blackfishing”. In February, the business has released videos making use of your make-up, body up, showing a before and after of your hand, and has generated controversy on the internet. “When you come out, one trick I do is to apply makeup to the body in my hands, and, because they are a lot paler than the rest of my body. The good news is that the base is water-resistant, so it does not come out when you wash your hands. It’s amazing, and it blends in with the rest of my body!”said she, when we release the product from its product line. Check it out: