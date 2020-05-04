Kim Kardashian is driving in to see the live lobsters on the street, in your house, Who

+



Kim Kardashian shows off a lobster and living on the street of his house (Photo: Playback / Instagram and Twitter.)

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with an unusual situation at your house. On Twitter, the entrepreneur, has shared a video which shows a live maine lobster out walking on the street, in your neighborhood.

find out more

Puzzled, she asked: “you have Just confused as to how a lobster can be to be walking down my street in Calabasas! What’s going on here?!?!?!”

Fans immediately began responding to the tweets, and many have ended up finding the grace in the situation. “That’s how you know that your neighborhood is a rich one, if you have a lobster running around,” said one follower.

Another user showed his victory: “This is a lobster he could find with a Kardashian before my time,” he said. Even with the influence of Sam Strykers commented on the blog post by Kim “You have never seen a crayfish walking down the street? Its the poor!”, a joke.

The fans make a joke about a lobster, on the street, and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

The fans make a joke about a lobster, on the street, and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

Kim Kardashian shows off a lobster and living on the street of his house (Photo: Playback / Instagram and Twitter.)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.