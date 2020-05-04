Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million into the Los Angeles Home She

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
8


Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

Kylie Jenner, has expanded his property by buying a house of 1426 square meters) for US$ 36.5 million (approximately R$ 200 million, in the upscale neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2019 Met Gala, celebrating the Camp: Notes on Fashion

According to the site “TMZ,” the property is new, the house has 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, bars, and game rooms, a fitness room, a home theater, giant, huge, in addition to a projection screen in the open air. The european cuisine has a wide range of household electrical appliances in the design.

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

Like a fortress, walled in and protected by the cameras, the house has its own guard, with a bathroom and a kitchen complete for those who are taking care of. Most of the rooms in the house and has a wall of glass to the backyard-style patio, which features a swimming pool, with the edge downward.

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

The house was built at the Gala, Asher, is the same as that built and sold it to her mother, Kris Jenner, in a US$ 12 million (Us$ 65.8 million) in La Quinta, Calif., in 2018. The building in the same style: a monolithic structure with a single storey, with high ceilings and huge walls of glass.

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

There are one and two bedroom suites with patios and private entrances, as well as two apartments with living rooms and fully-equipped kitchens in the u.s., where your family can spend in the quarantine, if you will.

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

” alt=”Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in the Los Angeles area (this one’s easy.)” data-src=”https://s2.glbimg.com/_42Iv-d_bZ5MHT4AO-WMNPIeqHk=/620×413/smart/e.glbimg.com/og/ed/f/original/2020/05/04/kylie-jenner-holmby-9.jpg”/>

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

” alt=”Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in the Los Angeles area (this one’s easy.)” data-src=”https://s2.glbimg.com/5ito_8tHpW1aKUHX9iuOBj_m38A=/620×413/smart/e.glbimg.com/og/ed/f/original/2020/05/04/kylie-jenner-holmby-5.jpg”/>

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in Los Angeles (Photo: Handout)

Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in the Los Angeles area (this one's easy.)

Comes with everything in the House in Vogue? You can now read all the editions, and exclusive stories from the world Over, the app’s content all the time out of your day. Download it right now!!!

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.



READ MORE:  So, Kylie Jenner is responding to the haters that tease your feet
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here