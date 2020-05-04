Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, and the other ones leave to fight in a challenge on the web – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson and others leave for the fight, the virtual challenge (Photo: playback/youtube)

Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johanssonamong the other actors and stunt if you reunúram to record a video of it happen, struggling, on the web. The pictures are a part of the Boss Bitch Fight Challengesomething like the Challenge of fighting the Big Fish.

To them, Over Her Career, Zoë Bellactress who became part of the cast of the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood she begins the video by claiming that you are enjoying it. “I just wanted to be able to have a good time with my friends”she said in the video, at the start of the “fight”.

From then on, the fight begins to happen, and each and every actress, or a real participant, it is hit and strikes back with a blow in the direction of the camera. The image is then cut to the character that follows the table.

The team of the stars, hollywood-type also includes other heavy-weights, such as Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Lawless and Florence Pugh. In addition to this, it is possible to go back in time and see Daryl Hannah reprise his role in the Kill Billand also check out KT Tunstall the unusual way. Assiata:

