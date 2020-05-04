Meet Lucy, a film of the domingo maior (best Sunday with Scarlett Johansson

The Globo TV will show up on Sunday Most of the day (3) to the movie Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow in the Marvel movies.

Directed by frenchman Luc Besson (the MIB: Men in Black – the International, science fiction has also cast Min-Sik Choi, Morgan Freeman, and Analeigh Tipton.

Lucy will be shown from 22:30, after the Great. Find out more about the film below.

In the long, when innocent young Lucy agrees to carry drugs inside his stomach, she do not know very well the risk you are taking.

By chance, she ends up absorbing drugs, and an unexpected effect occurs: Lucy gains superhuman powers, including telekinesis, the absence of pain, and the ability to acquire knowledge in an instant.

Lucy was originally launched in the year 2014. The sequel will come to theaters in April of 2021.

