Millie Bobby Brown, received more than US$ 6 milhes on to act in the film ‘Enola Holmes’

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
7


The Aps stand out as a Game, the main character for the number ‘Stranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown, was cast as the main character of the movie, the Enola Holmes, on the company of the detective Sherlock Holmes, which are.

Divulgao

Releases


At the age of 15, a child actress to receive a waterfall. of the$ 6.1 milhes (Us$ 25,8 milhes on the cotao), and be able to earn more than US$ 800 billion (R$ 3.4 milhes) de bnus, if the work is in a very good performance at the box office, according to information from TMZ.

Enola Holmes, est, expected to open in 2020, and to have Henry Cavill in the role of Sherlock.

Agncia Estado



READ MORE:  Alexandra Daddario will be starring in the film, the producer of A Corpse in order To Survive
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here