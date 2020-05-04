Rafa Brites is compared to Angelina Jolie at the click of light-colored eyes

The filters of Instagram has been one of the entertainment in the fight against “boredom” in the host state. Bruna Marquezine if you had a lot of fun with it at the end of the week, and Rafa Brites, too, made comparisons with Hollywood stars appear, with blue eyes.

“Orientation day is it what… change the color of my eyes. I asked for the Rappi”, played in the film by posting this picture with the change in the look, and the fans did not save us to for further information.

“Diamond”, “Rafa’s ‘Jolie’ Brites”, “Dakota Johnson?”, “Oh, Jolie,” commented the band of the crossing point. Others have also found that she has become the face of the singer Carla Bruni, Clarice Falcão, and the actress Zooey Deschanel.

A comparison of the Rappi’s also earned high praise: “What a beautiful delivery on the Rappi”, “excellent Service this is it”.