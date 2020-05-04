Robert Downey Jr. met up with the cast of the Avengers: “I’m Not going to tell you why”

The actor has made the mystery of the real reason for the meeting.

Robert Downey Jr. you may be left with the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, but he’s still able to stir up the fans.

The actor who has given life to the The man in the Iron said he had been meeting with the members of the original The avengers and he made a mystery about the reason:

“I’m not going to tell you why, but I have had one occasion where I had a meeting the other five of the six Avengers and the original a few days ago,” he said. “After we hang up, I had a wave of feeling, and, yes, I felt like I did it for a year. But, you know, there were years that it took to do so. It was a year to do it, end it, and get out.”

The next film in the Marvel Studios to get to the movies that is The Black Widow, it has had its premiere delayed due to the pandemic of coronaviruses.