Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi pretend to have forgotten about the Green Lantern corps

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi I never heard of that shit “the film of the Green Lantern corps“ at least that is what they suggest in a recent interview with Total Film.

The promotion of the new movie The Free Re – take Controlthe duo, who worked together in The Green Lantern Corps – Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist of the Hal Jordan and Waititi how to Thomas Kalmaku – a joke you have never heard of this film out there, as it is considered to be one of the worst adaptations of a super-hero of all time. Waititi he opened with the joke:

“Which project are you talking about? I have never heard of that… a Flashlight what’s that?”

But it was not only in on the joke, talking seriously about his involvement in the film on the CD:

“No, this is the kind of thing that is a great thing, as me and Ryan got in a mood like that in relation to these kinds of things. It’s funny to me to have been part of that movie. The thing is, when people are ashamed of something, you don’t want to admit that they did something, I think it is the worst of it.”

It already Reynolds he followed the joke that is established by the Waititi:

“I’ve never met this guy [Waititi]. You still don’t understand where they got it in for our new movie [Free Guy]. It means that you agreed to at the time, that’s all.”

And there you have it, you would also like you to forget about Green Lantern? Please comment.

