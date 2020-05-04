Scott Disick can’t talk to you about the death of a parent

Scott Disick is still very difficult to talk about the death of his parents after seven years of its start.

The mother of the mother of 36 years, Bonnie Disick, has died after a long illness in October of 2013, and his father, Jeff, died a mere three months later, and now the child of Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, 10 years old, Alone of the seven, and It was five, they began to ask questions about his grandparents, and Scott admits that he feels uncomfortable about the subject.

In talking with Kim Kardashian during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he said: “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, so I put it in a place that is very vulnerable, in order to remember them and think about them,” he said.

Scott turned to his ‘uncle’, and is the best friend of his father, he’s a Hacker, and asked him to come to see you. The two reminisced of the past, when he was visiting Scott, and together they opened the huge boxes of old family photos.

However, when it proved to be a very emotional Night, he walked out of the room.

Khloe Kardashian said, “I wish that he wasn’t like that. I would like him to speak to you about how you are feeling, or think of how much more he has to talk to her about your parents, the easier it will be. And it’s fun to talk to you about your life. You don’t want their parents to simply go away.”, he commented on the advantage.

Scott, who is now in a relationship with Sofia Richie – I went back and showed it to the child, According to a few of their photos from childhood, and later admitted that he was glad to have done so.

He thought: “I don’t Think that when my parents passed away, it was very difficult to talk about this and that, you know, as much as I was scared to have a look at some of these old pictures, because I thought that it would bring in memories of a sad one, I’m glad that Dave came up with it.

“Because it’s the truth of it is that it brought so many memories, amazing, and just so many things that I had forgotten,” he said.

“It’s definitely not easy, and the fact that I don’t have to have my parents here. And I miss a lot of them, but I find that the more I talk about my parents, my children, to feel connected to them, and they’ll remember it.”, he concluded emotionally.

Kourtney Kardashian completed the 41-year-old, and once you get into a parade for the birthday of your friends and relatives, in their cars, on the street, in their home in Calabasas, Calif., serving as social distancing, to help the non-spread of the coronavirus, it was celebrated on the date by a day later, with her ex, Scott Disick, father of their three children.

The two of them prove that they continue to be a strong relationship despite the separation.

