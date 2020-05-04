Scott Disick is concerned, Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland with Kourtney

The trip to Finland Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian it is in giving that speech. After Scott and Kourtney to discuss it in front of the Sofiathe star of the Flip It Like Disick you are worried about whether or not your girlfriend is not feeling “comfortable” in the company of his ex.

“It’s hard because I’m kind of trying to make everyone happy.”he admitted to Scott on the Kourt. “Everybody wants things to be different. And I want you to be comfortable, I want you to come to Sofia, make yourself comfortable”.

Disick explained that they “had their ways” of doing things, and she admitted that it “didn’t fit in to it all the time”.

“I don’t, I had a second one, just for me, or for you to have a conversation to make her feel comfortable”he added to Scott. “She’s never really lived the life that we live in for the past 10 years. It’s a lot of stuff and it’s all about me, all day and night.”