Scott Disick is concerned, Sofia Richie on a trip to Finland with Kourtney

The trip to Finland Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian it is in giving that speech. After Scott and Kourtney to discuss it in front of the Sofiathe star of the Flip It Like Disick you are worried about whether or not your girlfriend is not feeling “comfortable” in the company of his ex.
“It’s hard because I’m kind of trying to make everyone happy.”he admitted to Scott on the Kourt. “Everybody wants things to be different. And I want you to be comfortable, I want you to come to Sofia, make yourself comfortable”.
Disick explained that they “had their ways” of doing things, and she admitted that it “didn’t fit in to it all the time”.
“I don’t, I had a second one, just for me, or for you to have a conversation to make her feel comfortable”he added to Scott. “She’s never really lived the life that we live in for the past 10 years. It’s a lot of stuff and it’s all about me, all day and night.”
Even though Disick and feel that I was “handling it all” on their own, the Images reminded him of the father of the three children that she gave up to talk with Richie for the film. However, the eldest daughter of the Kris Jenner he was empathetic to the situation of your ex.
“I don’t think that you have put a lot of pressure on things, to make everything perfect. I will do that as well. But I haven’t done it utimamente. You’re just like, ” Oh! It’s more of an experience than we’ve had, that we have not passed before”.
Scott, it seems to be accepted by the council and the adoption of a positive attitude, declaring that he was ready to make the most of this time.
“Now that I know that people are having a good time, and I realize that I could spend some time alone with Sophia, and I don’t feel bad,”said the father of the Mason Disick in a confessional. “I know that Kourtney is having a great time. I know that the kids are having fun”.
This revelation occurred after Kourtney confronted Scott for being “negative” for the tourist activities. Scott, not only did she have trouble in the middle of a visit to the headquarters of Santa Claus, but also the report of the commission on the meeting point of a hot tub in the group.
“Scott really, really wanted to come with us to Finland. So, I don’t know what it is and having an attitude is so negativesaid Kourtney of the camera on KUWTK at the beginning of the trip. “I just wanted to let you all have a good time and have a great time. It’s just putting a dark cloud over it,”.
This was the only match that Sophia is facing. In fact, during a dinner party at the beginning of the holiday, Richie, and accused him of acting in a way different from the Images.
“You’re a lot more sophisticated to me when Kourtney is in for a close up. You become a child of five years old, when we’re just us”said the daughter of the Lionel Richie Scott.
Understandably, this comment really bothered with the star in the sky.
“Sometimes, you know, you’ve got so many jokes, domestic or intimate with someone that you’ve known for so long – even when you’re not together with them, you don’t really know what to do”he admitted Disick later. “It’s definitely a situation that is really difficult and troublesome, and I would feel bad”.
Please see below for the family photo of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick:
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney, Penny, y, North of the en Costa Rica.
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Scott Disick
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italy
In Bali, 2019
Instagram/Scott Disick
Instagram/Scott Disick
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram/Scott Disick
Instagram/Scott Disick
Instagram/Scott Disick
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.with