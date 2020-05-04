Selena Gomez is working on new music





The singer Selena Gomez you are writing new songs . The revelation was made by the singer in the social network.

The pop diva told us she improvised a recording studio at home to work on new music. “Makeshift studio so I could work from homeit, ” said the singer.

Most recently, Selena Gomez has released the summer deluxe of her latest album “Rare”. The singer has donated a portion of sales from all items in the online store (with the exception of the “Dance Again”), to the funding of the campaign for the benefit of the fight against the COVID-19.





