The 10 movies are the most pirated in the week (03/05/2020)

It is very interesting to make a list of the 10 movies are the most pirated in the week and see how before it was always based on the releases that came out of the theaters and arrived on the streaming service and video-on-demand. Now, with the pandemic, the social and the film industry in the lockdownthis ranking on a weekly varies considerably, and reflects much more accurately the preference of the public, and that in a week or risk it for something “different”, and then the following week go back to the blockbusters.

In order to prove it, there are already a few weeks ago that the well-known names do not appear here, and even we thought they were gone for a while from time to time… the Deceitfulness of our own. In the list of the films with the most illegal downloads this week, we have seen the return of some of the names are well-known and blockbusters at the box office, in addition to climbing, other than before they were in the middle of the game, now bring on the medals of the bronze, silver and gold.

He was curious to find out what were the 10 movies are the most pirated in the week. The Canaltech he toured all the major trackers in torrent on the internet for you to discover, exclusively for Brazil, which have been in the headlines with the most illegal downloads in a week. Here is the ranking in full, for information purposes only.

10. Jumanji: The Next Phase

Spencer’s (Alex Wolff) tries to fix the game’s broken, which allowed a group of friends to go to the world of Jumanji. Once everything is in order, and they come back for another adventure, bringing new people into the game.

9. A Hunter Pet

The superespião Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist at the Walter Beckett (Tom Holland), are quite the opposite. Thing is, a sophisticated, elegant, and eye-catching. And, Walter… don’t. But it’s the social skills that are lacking in Walter, is matched by his cunning and a fantastic ability to invent, which allows you to create a portion of an incredible Bid to use in your epic quests. But when something unexpected happens, the Bidding will have to rely on each other in a way that is completely different. And if this is double-weird not to be able to work as a team, the whole world will be in danger.

8. Bloodshot

Adapted from the comic book from Valiant Comics ‘ Bloodshot it adapted to the movie starring Vin Diesel. In the story the main character is an ex-soldier, able to heal itself and become, courtesy of-a process of resurrection, to which he was subjected after he was killed along with his wife. The side-effect of this, however, is that he has had his memory erased several times, and then don’t remember to who you are, or the life that he had. However, when you begin to get glimpses of it, to take revenge on those who killed his family.

7. Bad Boys For Ever

Anyone who has kept track of the movies in the action, and porradaria of the 1990’s and 2000’s surely we all remember cops Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Now, after a 17-year-old, they are back at it, and if you are going to take down the leader of a drug cartel in the Miami, florida area. Next to them is a newly-built elite team of the Miami police department to deal with the relentless Arming of Weapons.

6. The joker

Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown in a talent agency, and every week you have to attend a social agent is due to its well-known mental health problems. After being laid off at work, Fleck reacts badly to a joke-of-three-men-in-full underground and in the forest. The killings started a movement against the elite of Gotham City in which Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), is his most representative.

5. The rescue

Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film brings a dose of horses in action, and adrenaline rush for fans of the genre. Full of fire, bombs, and car chases, the film was created by Joe Russo (The Avengers: Infinite War and Upcoming Deadline), tells the story of a mercenary Tyler Rake, who has been hired to rescue in the country, the son of the boss of the international crime. But the one that seemed to be just a mission, it ends up becoming a problem for those due to the involvement of drug traffickers, the emotional, the Rake, weakened by the problems of the past.

4. Fantasy island

Imagine an enchanted place in which all your wishes are carried out, you simply ask for them. This is a Fantasy Island, a magical island located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, it provides visitors with the opportunity to make every dream and adventure than in any other place, it seem to be impossible. The problem is that there is a price: it is not always the fulfillment of your desires, it happens in the way you want it to.

3. Troll 2

The queen’s Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch office (Justin Timberlake) discover a surprising thing: there are other worlds of Life besides them. More than that, it’s the difference between these places and it is the size that it is capable to cause in fighting. But with the rise of a threatening and mysterious, makes the Beta Branch, and their group of friends break into an epic quest to build a bond with the web sites of rivals to take on the greater evil.

2. Sonic: The Movie

Anyone who has a child or a teenager in the late 1990s, and was linked to the world of video games has certainly followed the war raged on between SEGA and Nintendo, Sonic and Mario. Right now, the hedgehog with blue the most famous in the world, comes to theaters on an adventure with his friends to defeat the dreaded Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey). The mad scientist plans to take over the world, and for that, I want to turn all of the animals in the world.

1. Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and her Emancipation is Fantabulosa

Have you ever heard that joke about a police officer, she’s a psycho, and with the princess of mafia? Birds of Prey: harley quinn and the Emancipation Fantabulosa is a tale of twisted, narrated by Harley (Margot Robbie) as she could tell. The most terrible, and the narcissistic villain of Gotham city, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his right hand man, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), are starting to catch on a young woman named Cass, the town is turned upside-down in search of her. The ways of harley quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Robin Black (Jurnee captain smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) are in, and the quartet is unlikely to have no choice but to unite for the overthrow of the Roman.

