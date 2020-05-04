The actor recounts the bizarre Lady Gaga on the set of American Horror Story

In the sequence of videos on Instagram, the actor, Leslie Jordan, told me a bizarre story about his work with Lady Gaga’s behind-the-scenes-of-American-Horror-Story.
The two have worked together on American Horror Story: Roanoke, on the sixth season premiere of the show’s success.
In the history of the two parties, Jordan has revealed how Her music brought her to the forest, prior to the recording of a scene, and then he said, "you Know, I tend to sexualizar all of my partners in the business." In this scene, she would have to blow the dust from the tooth fairy, in your face, knock you down, blind you, chase you, squat over it, and cut it with a knife. During the recording, though, Lady Gaga started out the ride in the Jordan, and that he was thinking about lying: "How do I get involved in these situations?"
Despite the grotesqueries, Jordan, has described Her as a “girl’s lovely” in your videos. You can take a look at the two videos below, at the end of the story. American Horror Story is now going into its fourth season.
