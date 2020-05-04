The star of the Marvel comics thanks fans for the success of the Rescue: “not Impressed”

Most famous for his role as Thor in the Marvel comic, Chris Hemsworth, posted a video on Instagram to thank fans for the success of the Rescue, and his new film in the Series.
The film became a success of views, and is close to becoming the biggest launch in the history of the streaming service.
“Hey, guys. I hope you are doing well. I just want to say thank you to all of you who saw the Rescue attempt. It is in the film, the most popular on the planet at the moment and it looks like it will be the biggest film of the Series all of the time, which is incredible,” he told the star. He went on to say: “We are very impressed with the response and the support. In the name of all the brethren, in Russian, in the Series, and the director, Sam Hargrave, thank you very much. We love you guys.” You can take a look at the video below, at the end of the story. [SPOILER] he died, really? The director explains the confusing ending to the Rescue
After the Rescue, Chris Hemsworth, returns to Marvel for Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder, a movie that only needs to reach by the year 2022. The director of the “Thor-Love and Thunder, it’s Taika Waititi, the same for” Thor: Ragnarok, a great success, in the fall of 2017. The cast of the ” Thor-Love and Thunder account, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. Meanwhile, the Rescue, and with Hemsworth, and it is available on Netflix.
