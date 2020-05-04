The star of the Marvel comics thanks fans for the success of the Rescue: “not Impressed”

“Hey, guys. I hope you are doing well. I just want to say thank you to all of you who saw the Rescue attempt. It is in the film, the most popular on the planet at the moment and it looks like it will be the biggest film of the Series all of the time, which is incredible,” he told the star.

He went on to say: “We are very impressed with the response and the support. In the name of all the brethren, in Russian, in the Series, and the director, Sam Hargrave, thank you very much. We love you guys.”

You can take a look at the video below, at the end of the story.

See also: