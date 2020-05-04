Tom Hardy shares the picture with the Venom eating Spider-Man

Tom Hardy he returned to lead the fans in the social networks about a possible cameo appearance in ultimate Spider-Man (Tom Hollandin’Venom: “Let There Be Carnage“. In the post, the hero appears to being swallowed up by the bad guy.

And, as has become the custom, the Four have already deleted the post.

Check it out:

The involvement of Spider-Man in a plot that is rumored for many months, and gained momentum after Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to sign a new contract for the franchise.

It is worth noting that Holland’s got to record a cameo in the first film, which ended up not being used.

Venom: “Let There Be Carnage it hits theaters in June of 2021 and with the direction of the Andy Serkis (The Jungle Book: Between Two Worlds).

The cast of characters, we will get the returns Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams.