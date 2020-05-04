WWE NXT: Charlotte Flair manages to beat Mia Yim

After last week’s Mia Yim confessed that respects the queen Charlotte Flair, this is the challenge to a fight in the show tonight. The two had met previously, so this fight would be a rematch. The title female NXT not put it in gameas the week comes to Io Shirai will have the opportunity for him.

Charlotte Flair comes beat Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania and become a second time champion female of NXT. The queen is on the point of view of the roster women of NXT, which should make it clear tonight who was the boss in the yellow mark.

Takes the victory, but Io Shirai confronts

Charlotte Flair took the win tonight in the fight against Mia Yim. In this contest, the queen ruled the most part, without giving many chances to their opponent. With the Figure 8, its brutal key accountability learned from his father Ric Flair, Charlotte is able to return to a show of NXT with a victory.

After the fight, the japanese Io Shirai appears on the scene to face Charlotte Flair. Remember that Shirai won the fight of stairs, which determined who will be the contender number 1 for the title women of NXT. When he came to Charlotte, Io Shirai yelled that the week that comes will be yours. This was made official in the fight for the women’s championship NXT.

