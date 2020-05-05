Discover what’s most important show prior to the WWE SmackDown may 1, 2020.

WWE issued this Friday a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Performance Center. As usual, one of our colleagues will be in charge of recounting the minute-to-minute what go happening. Until then, we tell you what is most important in previous WWE SmackDown may 1, 2020.

Daniel Bryan seeks revenge against Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan has built his career from the perseverance, and the recent actions of the king Corbin have become the fighter real on the last hill to climb.

Bryan pulled out his ticket into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year with a victory hard fought on Cesaro . Then, the King Corbin paved his own way to defeat Drew Gulak with the timely intervention of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro who helped to achieve victory. Corbin would continue throwing a vicious blow of a scepter to the Gulak defeated to add an exclamation point evil.

Can Bryan change the power after the defeat of his training partner or Corbin will continue to grow stronger before WWE Money In The Bank?

Otis and Dolph Ziggler played the final spot in Money In The Bank

Otis does not need any additional reason to want to punish Dolph Ziggler , but neither is willing to reject it. The Blue Collar Solid Superstar to face with The showoff as he by the last placed Money In The Bank.

The plan tortuous Sonya Deville and Ziggler to derail the romantic dreams of Otis with Mandy Rose has come to light in recent weeks due to the participation of a figure of sinister.

How the rivalry between the Otis and Ziggler will reach a whole new level with the high stakes of Money in the Bank?

Mandy Rose is facing Carmella for the final spot in Money In The Bank

The last month for Mandy Rose has been a roller coaster absolute, and now The Golden Goddess is looking to secure a place in the Money in the Bank Match this year. However, it will not be easy, as Mandy Rose will have to overthrow Carmella , Ms. Money in the Bank original.

Carmella and Dana Brooke were short in their attempt to become Champions of Pairs of Women, and now ms. Dent looking to join her teammate in the historic edition of WWE Money in the Bank.

The New Day face Forgotten Sons

The eighth reign as Champions for Couples put a target completely new on the backs of The New Day, and The Forgotten Sons are the last to come to ask for a challenge.

When Kofi Kingston and Big E is set to celebrate its titles, recently claimed, The Miz & John Morrison , Wrestling House Party and The Forgotten Sons emerged to send a message to the champions. When the dust settled, Steve Cutler , Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake were standing. Now the trio warrior gets his wish in a showdown without a title with The New Day.

Are you ready the Children Forgotten to become the biggest threat to the domain of The New Day?

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.