▷ Results WWE RAW may 4, 2020 • TurnHeelWrestling

Tonight, WWE returns to make a show of Raw, in which we will have several battles interesting. Remember that you can see the preview of the show here and you can follow us on our Twitter account to stay abreast of everything. Then we’ll leave you with results of WWE Raw of may 4.

Start the show of Monday Night Raw with MVP, and his performance with Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler guest. The three participants of the red mark of Money in the Bank will devote a few words and quickly begin to hitting up that stack to Nia Jax out of the ring and are Shayna Baszler and Asuka stare at each other, and we’re going to advertising.

Qualifying Money in the Bank in a Gauntlet Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Titus O’neil: Bobby Lashley defeats Titus O’neil by account of three after applying a Spear.

Bobby Lashley vs. Akira Tozawa: Bobby Lashley defeats Akira Tozawa by account of three after applying a Spear.

Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin: Bobby Lashley defeated Shelton Benjamin for the account of three after applying a Spear.

Bobby Lashley vs. Humberto Carrillo: Humberto Carrillo defeats Bobby Lashley by DQ.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza: Humberto Carrillo defeat to Angel Garza for the account of three by applying a Rollup.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Austin's Theory: Humberto Carrillo defeat to Austin's Theory by the account of three by applying a Rollup.

Humberto Carrillo vs. AJ Styles: AJ Styles defeats Humberto Carrillo by submission when subjected to a Calf Crusher.

Winner: AJ Styles is classified to Money in the Bank replacing Apollo Crews

Seth Rollins received an interview Charly Caruso in the middle of the ring and says he will defeat Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank and will leave as the new WWE Champion.

Cedric Alexander & Ricochet vs. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Combat where Ricochet began dominating over Shane Thorne destroying it with various strokes and movements during the beginning of the combat but then Shane Thorne gives up the baton to Brendan Vink and surprisingly benching Cedric Alexander and Ricochet that ends up applying a Big Boot to Ricochet and takes the victory by three.

Winners: Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink

Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

Fighter where Street Profits started to dominate with several strikes and aircraft movements on the part of Montez Ford although The Viking Raiders also dominated on Street Profits for a long time the fight ends with Angelo Dawkins by applying a Spinebuster followed by a Frog Splash Montez Ford to Ivar, you make the pinfall, but Erik appears and saves the team at the count of two. Eventually The Viking Raiders manage to dominate Street Profits up to apply the finishing combo and take the victory by three.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan

Combat where Charlotte Flair dominates at the beginning of combat on Liv Morgan, with several movements though Liv Morgan was able to dominate on the women’s Champion of NXT for a long time of combat, but eventually ends with Charlotte Flair by applying a Figure-Eight Leglock and made to perform at Liv Morgan.

Winner: Charlotte Flair by submission

Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy

Combat where Drew McIntyre begins to dominate, and smashing Murphy until the australian gets to reverse the situation and begins to dominate with various strokes and movements until finally you try to imitate them in order to apply a Claymore but the scot manages to get up and apply a Claymore to Murphy and take the victory by three.

After the fight, Seth Rollins climbs into the ring and applies a Superkick WWE Champion and as well shut down the show today of Raw.

