▷ Results WWE SmackDown may 1, 2020

All the results of WWE SmackDown for may 1.

Tonight, WWE returns to make a show of SmackDown, in which we will have several battles interesting. Remember that you can see the preview of the show here and you can follow us on our Twitter account to stay abreast of everything. Then we’ll leave you with results of WWE SmackDown on may 1.

This night to #SmackDown: 🔻Bryan vs. King Corbin.

🔻Otis or Ziggler, one of the two is going to #MITB.

🔻Mandy and Carmella also play to be in #MITB.

🔻The Forgotten Sons will try to impose itself to The New Day. 🔗More info.⬇️https://t.co/J57MpAsh7t — turnheelwrestling.com (@TurnHeelWres) May 1, 2020

Start the show of Friday Night SmackDown and who opens the show is Daniel Bryan grabs the microphone and says that the briefcase will be yours at Money in the Bank as he won nine years ago and redeemed against Big Show becoming a World Champion Heavy Weight.

Then also speaks about King Corbin who won dirty to his friend Drew Gulak and calls him out to fight and give us the first fight of the night.

Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin

Starts the fight with Daniel Bryan dominating with various strokes and movements until he applies an Ankle Lock but Corbin manages to escape and begins to dominate Bryan for a time until you apply an End of Days and then we applied the pinfall but Daniel Bryan comes out to a count of two. Finally, Corbin sends Bryan to ringside and hits him with the stairs, and ends the bout by DQ.

Daniel Bryan then gets up while Corbin complains to the referee, and Bryan attacks him and applies a Yes Lock until Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and attack Bryan.

Winner: Daniel Bryan by DQ

Comes now the Champion of Universal, Braun Strowman and sends a message to Bray Wyatt but interrupts him with a Firefly Fun House and check out a book that tells the story of the black sheep.

Sheamus vs. Leon Ruff

Sheamus smashes up quickly to Leon Ruff with multiple hits and ends by applying a Brogue Kick and takes the win by three.

Winner: Sheamus

We put the fourth chapter of Jeff Hardy”s Redemption and at the end we confirm that it will be next week on SmackDown.

Carmella vs. Mandy Rose

Starts the fight with Mandy Rose dominating on Carmella until interrupted Sonya Deville and speaks to your ex girlfriend to distract her, and suddenly Mandy Rose receives a Superkick from Carmella and takes the victory by three and qualifies for Money in the Bank.

After the fight, Sonya Deville pulls up to the microphone and attacks Mandy Rose up destrozarla.

Winner: Carmella by pinfall

The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons

The New Day begin to dominate the bout with Kofi Kingston smashing Steve Cutler at the beginning of the combat but then The Forgotten Sons managed to quickly master The New Day, and surprisingly takes the victory by three.

Winners: The Forgotten Sons by pinfall

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Starts the fight with Otis dominating over Dolph Ziggler with several shots and placajes until the showoff as he gets to reverse the situation and dominates over Otis to apply a Zig Zag and applied the pinfall but Otis comes to the count of two.

Otis recovers and gets to dominate on Ziggler at the end of combat and you get to apply to it the Caterpillar and takes the victory by three and qualifies for Money in the Bank.

Winner: Otis by pinfall

Thank you for reading and we will read the Monday with Monday Night Raw!

Remember to check out TurnHeelWrestling to stay abreast of the latest news on WWE, AEW and other companies Pro Wrestling. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks to not miss any of the new features: Twitter, Facebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.