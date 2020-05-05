▷ Vince McMahon would be behind the push to Otis

According to Ringside News, Vince McMahon would be behind the push Otis.

During the past Friday on SmackDown, He defeated Dolph Ziggler to earn a place in the ladder match for Money in the Bank which will be held this Sunday, may 10. According to reports, Vince McMahon was behind the push Otis after the dismissal of the writer to develop the story of Mandy Rose and Otis through WrestleMania.

According to Ringside News, “Vince would be the driving force of all things Otis”, as we discussed above. Vince McMahon always has the final word in terms of stories and characters is concerned. But for the moment it seems that is pretty serious with Otis. It is worth remembering that with Ricochet also had a push prepared which was finally disposed of.

Today, Otis is still in a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler where on the other side but are also involved Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. This rivalry has been slowly gaining more fans and strengthening several fighterson this occasion Sonya Deville where he has demonstrated a good handling of the microphone and the new character refreshing.

