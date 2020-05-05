7 celebrities who live their pregnancy during the pandemic coronavirus | Celebrities and Royalty

There are several famous that are currently living out your pregnant in the midst of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

One of them is the model Gigi Hadid. Her pregnancy was recently announced by the website TMZ, which ensures that the young man already has 20 weeks of gestation. Yes, neither she nor her partner, the former One Direction Zayn Malik, have confirmed the news.

Katy Perry also grabbed covers for your pregnancy. The singer unveiled the news via a music video and at the beginning of April, with a photo of her boyfriend Orlando Bloom, revealed on Instagram that your baby is a girl.

Another singer who is pregnant in the middle of the pandemic is Ciara. The interpreter Like a boy you have your baby at the beginning of the summer, this being his third son.

In this context, Lea Michele, Leighton Meester, America Ferrera and Sophie Turnerare some of the Hollywood actresses who live out their pregnancy these days.

Michelefamous for its starring role in Glee, is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich. The news gave it to the People magazine and the couple has not referred to the issue in public.

In the meantime, Leighton Meester, star of the defunct series Gossip Girl, is going through her second pregnancy, the fruit of her marriage with the actor Adam Brodywho played Seth Cohen in The O. Caccording to according to BioBioChile.

Like Meester, the actress America Ferrera, the protagonist of the north american version of —I am Betty, the ugly (Ugly Betty)— also expecting her second child with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, whom he married in 2011.

Finally, the star of Game of Thrones Sophie Turner is pregnant with her first child. Although neither she nor her husband, Joe Jonas, have not confirmed the news —which released the famous portal american Just Jared— many already give for fact.

What risks does a pregnant woman in the midst of the pandemic?

According to what is stated in the blog of the Hospital Clínico UC Christus, “up until now, it has been shown clinically that pregnant women behave as any adult in respect of the COVID-19, that is to say, not have a higher risk than non-pregnant women of contracting the infection, or the study of a more serious illness”.

In case you are getting COVID-19 in the middle of the gestation, this does not mean that it can be transmitted to the fetus, at least there is no scientific evidence for the moment. “In cases of mothers with disease COVID-19, has not been detected in virus: swabs, nasopharyngeal newborns, amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, and breast milk”, indicating the portal.