7 movies of Amanda Bynes are available to stream right now

Amanda Bynes has a vast collection of movies. Despite the fact that he has not made one in almost 10 years and has been in the news for reasons less than pleasant, we can’t overlook how it shaped our childhood with their comic skills. Of course, it started on All That on Nickelodeon and later earned his own series of parodies, The Amanda Show. And then starred in romantic comedies and comedies of the age of majority, which all can quote until the day of today. If you need a laugh and a bit of nostalgia, these movies Amanda Bynes will fill that void.

Amanda Bynes and Emma Stone in ‘Easy A’ (2010) | Collection of images FOX through .

1. “What a girl wants” – Hulu

Every girl, or boy, for that matter, dreams of waking up one day and have a family alternative great. Whether it’s royalty or superheroes, it’s a dream interesting. For Daphne Reynolds (Bynes), that means that you have a father who never knew and which occupies a prominent place in the policy and the british nobility. She goes to look for him after high school in London, and looks thrown to the high society. This is strange for a girl of Chinatown, New York City, and has many problems along the way. But your charism and your ambition of having a relationship with his father could help her. In addition, Colin Firth is in it, so that you know you want to see it.

2. “Easy A” – Hulu

Bynes not stars in Easy A, her last film, however, is a must visit. Emma Stone is hilarious as Olive Penderghast and Penn Badgley also have the role of the cute mascot of the marmot (yes, really). And every time that Bynes displayed on the screen, she steals the program as a religious fanatical who want to condemn all. And your quips are good.

3. “She’s the man” – Cinemax on Hulu

She’s The Man might be one of the movies most quotable of Bynes and actually leave the park. Bynes plays Viola, who has to go undercover as his twin brother in a new boarding school to form a soccer team of children. He loves the sport so much, that is willing to work hard as a child and endure a lot.

4. “Sydney White” – Amazon Prime

If you ever wanted a modern day account of snow White that includes fraternities, sororities, and a house of misfits, Sydney White is for you. Bynes is Sydney, the branch of snow White, and the ancient brotherhood of women of her mother rejects her when he goes to the university. But it makes a new group of friends that is much better than I expected.

5. ‘Love Wrecked’ – Car on Amazon

While you may not get this movie free of charge with a membership of Amazon Prime, you can still rent it at an affordable price. And definitely worth watching. Bynes plays a fan obsessed with one of the best musicians in the world. So obsessed, that she gets a job in their resort favorite on purpose. One night fall off of a boat and are stranded on an island somewhere. The issue is that in reality they are not stranded. Love Wrecked stars Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls, too, and Bynes really is in a “stan” in the head.

6. “Big Fat Liar” – Starz on Hulu

The last movie in the list is a Big Fat Liar. If you have the package Starz on Hulu or alone, then you do not have to pay more for this. Otherwise, you would have to rent it, but it is sold alone, sincerely. Starring Bynes, Frankie Muniz and Paul Giamatti, follows a boy (Muniz) who does nothing more than lying to get what he wants. However, it is almost bested by a liar, even bigger, the character of Giamatti. Steals the writing task of the child and plans to turn it into a movie.

7. BONUS: Season 1 of “The Amanda Show”: rental or purchase Amazon Prime

OK, this is not a movie. But it is a great deal on Amazon and worth a binge of quarantine. If you still have no NickHits on Amazon to stream it, you can buy each season in its entirety for only $ 3.99 each. To listen “Amanda please!” or “Bring the lobsters dancing!” is sure to improve any mood sour. In addition, let’s not forget “Moody’s Point” and “The Girls’ Room.” Iconic.