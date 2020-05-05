Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and her first fashion show with clothes from your closet

If there is an industry that has changed these past two months, it has been the fashion. From that in march it began to cancel parades to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the designers were able to live first-hand how the physical sales were swept away by the business onlinethat most of the brands have been strengthened. The social profiles and the boom of apps like TikTok have come hand in hand with new trends replacing the home style the styles than before, marking a tendency to the foot of the street. And, as could not be otherwise, the gateway also has to adapt. If it was suspected that the fashion weeks, as they knew, they could be in danger of extinction, this Friday, we have been able to verify that they have adapted to the new times from the hand of some of the models most important in the world as Alessandra Ambrosio or Adriana Lima.















And is that both they and some of their companions of profession of the size of Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss and Stella Maxwell, have been responsible of giving life to a walkway entirely online that has been broadcasted on the channel Fashion YouTube. The idea of the Foundation amfAR together with Carine Rotfield I had intended to support the research of the virus providing all of the donations I received for the cause. And although it has been organised remotely, the participants have turned as if of a real show professional is involved. The mannequins have been arranged for the occasion wearing, in front of the camera, your best moves, just that, unlike it in the fashion capitals such as Paris, New York, London or Milan, they have done so in their own homes, whether outside on the terrace, in the lounge or in the hallway!















The other problem of the parade seemed to be the clothing. And is that, as much as the runway is covered by models of international fame, are the new designers are the true protagonists. What would be the solution? Pull wardrobe, as they have been the clothes that own maniquis had at home the that have appeared on the show (previously approved by Carine and her team of experts, of course). When the day of the broadcast, the own tops they have not missed the premiere of the fashion show we have been able to do from home by becoming “their own leaders”, as commented in your profile, Shanina Shayk, one of which appears in the video.















Other major figures in fashion like designers –Diane Von Furstenberg, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri are some of the most recognised, or celebrities (of course I could not miss Kim Fardashian), are also sending messages of support as part of the that has been a unique experience, which was followed by tens of thousands of people. As a result, we are faced with the first show of these features that combines fashion show with the participation of experts and celebritiesand, incidentally, a show with a nod to the clothing recycled. Something that would confirm the change of direction of an industry criticized for pollution fast fashion and perhaps the proof that we may be seeing how to write the new rules of the game of the fashion industry.