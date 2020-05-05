Adriana Lima poses without filters or make-up on Instagram

38 year-old Adriana Lima it is considered one of the most sought after models in the industry, and it is her spectacular beauty, his charisma and self-confidence have conquered the most exclusive brands in the industry. Despite this, he admits that had self-esteem issues and at the beginning it was hard for him to accept criticism, but the experience and, above all, the motherhood, we have provided a great deal of confidence and security in herself. Currently it is aware of its strengths and has learned to love herself, something that is reflected through their networks, in which completely natural and spontaneous.















In the last few hours, has come back to make use of their profiles to teach what is spent these days of confinement: to be in a family, reflect and give thanks for what you have. In addition, it has wanted to to test the popular filters of Instagram to demonstrate that, although sometimes we obsesionemos, the real beauty is the natural. The supermodel brazilian has shared several videos in which appears without styling or make-upsomething that sure sounds lately. In the beginning, had incorporated one of the tweaks offered by the app, but then wanted to remove it.















A few months ago, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian forward this 2020 triunfaria the trend of the natural after a few years of makeup and filters excessive. “2020 without filters b*tches“stated the modeland the fact is that more and more women are adding to this current which seeks to is idealice less than perfection and each of which is accepted as it is. Adriana, who has climbed on several occasions, images of this type, goes a step beyond and teaches you the reality behind many profiles that sometimes are jealous. First has been photographed with a filter so discreet that it seems non-existent, a fake effect ‘face washed’. He has also made the same decision without it, teaching the perfection the effects of retouching and showing that you don’t need them for anything.