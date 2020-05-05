And what if ever!… Close to the Bars of Grasslands

The Bars Grasslands, one of the gyms most famous urban in the social networks of Mexico, was closed down temporarily by the authorities of the State of Mexico (Edomex), due to the pandemic coronavirus (Covid-19).

The iconic ‘Valley of Sucked’, where dozens of young people were exercising daily and shared their routines through their profiles, closed since Monday to enforce the quarantine and prevent the spread of the virus.

THIS VIDEO MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

In the last few months, the Bars Grasslands have become popular among the people, by recurring characters in the recordings as the ‘Chief’, a man of the third age that changed his life through the sport.

What and where was the “no fear of success, daddy”?

Closed Bars Prairies, the gym’s most famous Internet pic.twitter.com/vF3hU3ssZX — criteriohidalgo (@LacopaCriterio) May 5, 2020

In charge of motivating the boys and telling the routines is the founder of the gym, and coach, Paul Villafuerte, a man who lost a leg, but was overwhelmed with the hardships of their condition, and adapted this space to zoom out to the teens of vices and crime.

The Bars grasslands is an ‘oasis’ within Naucalpan, where young people can be out of a daily life full of drugs, murders, crime, gangs, and other problems that you complain about the demarcation.

With information Big Data

bar meadows These macuarros TV aztecaEn special to the capi of the resolanHay this challenge we will be waiting..share band to make it viral Posted by Bar Meadows on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Drafting

You may also like: Confess Djokovic and Sharapova have played raw

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova also admitted to have played at some time in their life with a hangover and told it in a GI, Live with their followers.

The serb recalled that after he won his first Wimbledon in 2011, he traveled to the Davis Cup against Sweden in a doubles match that was not contemplated.