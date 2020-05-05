Andre Agassi. The scene of Friends that doomed his marriage

The Fans

Andre Agassi fulfilled 50 years of age, of which 20 dedicated to a successful career in tennis that left 60 degrees and a romantic marriage with the legend women’s white sport, Steffi Graf.

However, the prodigious tennis player German was not the only one that Agassi was married, as before, held a relationship with the actress Brooke Shields, famous for his films such as The Blue Lagoon.

That marriage turned out a failure, which dynamited when the popularity of Brooke led to her being invited to the acclaimed tv series Friends, where he had a cameo in chapter 12 of the second season titled The One After The Superbowl, which provoked the anger of the player.

Andre was reluctant to accompany his wife on the set of the recording, but ended up accessing only to witness a scene that made him explode in fury.

His wife Brooke Shields she played the role of a fan obsessed with Joey, played by the actor Matt LeBlanc in the pictures, she had to kiss and lick his hand, something that Andre is not tolerated.

“I follow with eyes wide open. Brooke hadn’t said anything about licking the hand of anyone. I knew what would be my reaction. This is not my life, I’m not sitting with 200 people watching as my wife licks the hand of a man,” said the tennis player.

At that time, Agassi leaves the set furious and Shields continues, “begged me to stay. Replied: back and have fun. Licks your hand a bit more”.

The actress later revealed that the player came home angry and destroyed several of his trophies, including some of the Grand Slam, as the conquered Wimbledon. The couple divorced in April 1999.