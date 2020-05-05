Andrea Legarreta, Patricio Borghetti and Camila Sodi: famous feature stories to children to alleviate the crisis by coronavirus

Save with stories is the name of the campaign organized by Save the Children (Photo: social networks)

“You know my children that there are to wash hands very well, the way to do away with this virus is precisely by washing our hands”, recalled Andrea Legarreta a few days ago when he read the story A virus that comes and goes, with the that joined an initiative driven by the organization Save the Children to raise funds to children are vulnerable to the pandemic coronavirus.

But the driver of Today it is not the only one who has given their time to entertain children mexican and find resources for those most affected by the COVID-19, and also other such luminaries as Patricio Borghetti, Marina de Tavira, Yahir, Maite Perroni, Vadhir Derbez or Fernanda Castillo, have used their social networks to tell a story.

Save with stories is the name of the campaign organized by Save the Children, along with Penguin Random House Editorial Group and the actors Camila Sodi and Osvaldo Benavides, who were the first they read a story via your social networks to help minors.

“In Mexico, millions of children depend on the educational system for their learning, so that the closure of educational institutions could have important implications in their development. For this reason, the campaign aims to raise funds to carry out actions to protect girls and children in situations of high vulnerability due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and at the same time, ensure that those who are out of school to continue learning” explained the organization in a press release.

The dynamics, explained by the same organization, it is simple. The artists tell a story of about three or four minutes of Penguin Random House for young girls and children, who are isolated at home, so they can’t attend school and suffer from stress or anxiety. In addition, they will ask for a donation via Swipe up on your social networks.

This collaboration aims to search for more entries, by what the celebrities can nominate others to continue with the activities of storytelling, and the chain of solidarity for the benefit of millions of people.

“We can and we must protect girls and boys in this health emergency. All and all, we can reduce their stress and anxiety levels through the game and prevent violence with patterns of education with tenderness” said the NGO.

This campaign is targeted, according to Save the Children, for the audience, digital has the potential to make donations for the minors to be more vulnerable in Mexico.

Up to the time have been shared 32 stories under the hashtag #SaveWithStories of different actors and singers mexicans, such as: María León, Ana Brenda, Martha Higareda, Eduardo Santamarina, among others.

These famous read their stories in its account of Instagram, and were later taken up by the social networks of the organization, in addition, they are shared in indigenous communities or vulnerable thanks to newsboys and community radio stations.

Save with stories began in the united States from the hand of Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, which have been joined by celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Dakota Fanning, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, among others.

