Angelina Jolie asks the government to help families with hungry children

Angelina Jolie wants to, the Congress of the United States to increase the financial assistance given to those families who are most vulnerable during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The concern of the show involves mostly members of the same family, with hungry children.

Here are some of the most vulnerable children of America have lost almost a total of 740 million meals, it would be in their schools, which were closed due to the coronavirus. With both parents losing their jobs and incomes, too many children are suffering from lack of food,” wrote Jolie in a letter to members of parliament, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.

The draft text was shared with the newspaper USA Today, who posted it to show the action of the actress and the 44-year-old. During the month of April, more than 22 million americans were reported as unemployed, an increase that has already cost the program an extra $ 2 billion on the amount invested, with the assistance of.

According to Fox News, and the benefit is SNAP (also known as Suplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or a Program, Assistance, Nutrition, Supplemental,” or, in free translation) it cost about £ 4.5 billion per month by the government of the United States of america.

“The strengthening of the SNAP is not going to solve all of the challenges that the poorest families are experiencing during this public health emergency, but it will help to ensure that fewer children go to bed hungry in our country,” said Angelina.