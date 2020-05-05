Another personality of Blair Waldorf comes to Netflix this film

Leighton Meester played Blair Waldorf until 2012 when he was finished Gossip Girl. But just before you say goodbye to the character, the actress of 33 years, she played a personality very different from that we saw in Blair, but at the same time similar. In The Roommate, a film that has just come to Netflixplays Rebecca who seems adorable, but has a skill-obsessed manipulate others, especially his best friend Sara. What reminds you of a certain character?

Leighton changed the penthouse of Blair on the Upper East Side for a bedroom in Los Angeles. So in this psychological thriller, Rebecca is a young woman who has always lived full of privileges, until she moved to study in the university, where he shared a bedroom with Sara and everything seems amazing until that Rebecca begins to obsess until you get to a point of unhealthy and harmful with her friend.

The most redeemable feature of this movie is the performance that delivers Leighton Meester. Their role is to bring his character from the innocent to the most evil manas harms others with a lot of violence, and therefore, the actress shows her talent and range much more in this thriller that in Gossip Girl. Takes the best of Blair to take her to the end and turn it into the most wicked. It seemed that no one could have a look more menacing than Waldorf, but with Rebecca, Leighton exceeds.

We have to warn you that The Roommate it is a film very weak in terms of plot and also in the way in which it portrays the mental illness of one form of extremist and wrong. But it is worth to see it to know another character and another facet of Leighton.

In addition, in this quarantine is no time to maratonear what you want on Netflix, blame free. From The House of Paper until new films by newcomers to the platform. Here the trailer full of The Roommate.