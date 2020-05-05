Awkwafina construed to Cheung Yin Sun, the best player of Poker

United STATES, Los Angeles.- Awkwafina is preparing your poker face for his next film. The actress Farewell star The Baccarat Machine SK Global, which follows the player most successful in modern history, Cheung Yin “Kelly” Sun, and his unlikely partnership with legendary poker player Phil Ivey.

Andy Bellin is currently

writing the script, inspired on the article of Michael Kaplan’s “The

Baccarat Machine”, published in Cigar Aficionado, which tells the true

history of Suna young chinese girl who

becomes a talent and an obsession thoroughly developed in a

revenge, which leads her to create a system in their own game.

With the large casinos conspiring to exclude their important properties, Sun is associated with the international “King of Poker”, Phil Ivey, to eliminate the system through an evasive management, ingenuity, and boldness pure, resulting in one of the racing game legal most ingenious ever documented.

The project will be produced and

funded by the seal of SK Global, with co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie

Corwin, and Jeffrey Sharp of Sharp Independent Pictures also

will. In terms of the direction, they are still in the stage of conversations

to choose the in-charge of putting the whole production on the big screen.

Awkwafina, who is represented by UTA, Artists First and Shreck Rose, recently received critical acclaim for her role as Lulu Wang in the drama A24, The Farewell, for which he received a Golden Globe. She also recently was in the cinemas for the sequel Jumanji: The next leveland also you can view in the series of comedy central Awkwafina, Nora Queens.