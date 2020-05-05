‘Awkwafina’ reach high ratings on Comedy Central

United STATES, Los Angeles.- Comedy Central reached a record high with the

premiere of the series Awkwafina Is Nora

From Queens. The comedy semiautobiográfica, which premiered on 22

January, delivered the largest audience of the three days for a debut series in the network

cable ViacomCBS in three years. Averaged 818.000 spectators with three days of

display delayed, an increase of 67% of the 489.000 for issuance

initial.

The repetitions and transmissions

simultaneous in other channels ViacomCBS increased the main hearing to

2.2 million. At the time of publication, the premiere also has

around 1.7 million views on YouTube, although those numbers only

recorded at the people that watched at least 30 seconds, not the audience

average as they do the Nielsen ratings.

The premiere of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens he also recorded a score of 0.56 among adults 18 to 49 years within the area of coverage of Comedy Central, also a maximum of three years for a premiere series on the network. The episode also at least doubled its initial audience among women 18 to 49 years, and adult asians under the age of 50 years.

Awkwafina, after his victory in

the Golden Globe for The Farewell, stars in and co-created the series with Teresa

Hsiao. The cast also includes BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn, and Bowen Yang. Comedy

Central renewed Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for a second season before

of its premiere.

The solid numbers debut

Awkwafina follow the 68-Whiskey in the Paramount Network, also owned by

ViacomCBS. The dramaturgy medical established a military base in Afghanistan

attracted 2 million spectators over the three days for him, the greatest

a hearing for a debut in the drama series for cable since November of 2018.

Awkwafina, also known as Nora Lum, is executive producer of Nora From Queens with Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, who directed the premiere, Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau, and Rachel Olson oversee for Comedy Central.