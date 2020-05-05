Awkwafina still thinking that form part of ‘Jumanji: the Next level’ is a joke – movie News

The actress is one of the new signings of the sequel starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

Jumanji: Next level Tru00e1iler “,”duration”:155,”view_count”:84914,”added_at”:{“date”:”2019-07-01 15:26:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Madrid”},”goals”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Aventura”,”id”:”13001″},{“name”:”Comedia”,”id”:”13005″}],”id_main_movie”:262124,”image_main_movie”:”/pictures/19/11/04/11/54/1194009.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Jumanji: the Next level”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-144,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”2019-12-13 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Madrid”},”release_status_movie”:”in theaters”,”trans_file_type”:”Tru00e1iler”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Sony Pictures Releasing of Espau00f1a”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:16191,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”262124-jumanji_siguiente_nivel”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Jumanji: the Next level”,”relatedEntityId”:262124,”genres”:[{“id”:”13001″,”name”:”Aventura”},{“id”:”13005″,”name”:”Comedia”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5zZW5zYWNpbmuuy29tl3blbgljdwxhcy9wzwxpy3vsys0ynjixmjqv”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5zZW5zYWNpbmuuy29tl3blbgljdwxhcy9wzwxpy3vsys0ynjixmjqvdhjhawxlci0xotu2mju4nc8=”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

The drums have returned to sonar this year with the premiere of Jumanji: Next levelthe sequel of Welcome to the jungle and third installment of the saga that began in 1995 with Jumanji. Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Jack Black (The house of the clock on the wall) and Kevin Hart (Pets 2) are those who have started on this new batch of movies, but Next level has made some new recruits.

One of them is the Awkwafina (The Farewell), who plays the avatar Ming Fleetfoot in the video game in which they enter the adolescent and, on this occasion, the grandparents of two of them, played by Danny DeVito (Dumbo) and Danny Glover (The dead do not die). The performer, who grew up watching the Jumanji original -his first time was when I was seven-years, has recognized that he still believed that part of that world, and that he found it “a joke very long”.

“It’s amazing, and I think that when you’re a child, growing up in this country in which I have grown, Jumanji it is one of those things that… It is part of your culture. It is part of all“begins. “So, when I realized the possibilities of being part of this was amazing. I am very happy. I still believe it. It’s like a joke very long. As a joke, very complicated to me is spending“.

Jumanji: Next level leads collected more than 737 million dollars all over the world. The film, directed by Jake Kasdan (New Girl), has in its cast with Nick Jonas (Midway), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Morgan Turner (Wonderstruck. The museum of wonders), O Darius Blain (Seberg), Madison Iseman (Annabelle returns home) and Colin Hanks (Fargo).

Source: HO.