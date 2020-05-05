Be devoured by a dinosaur, or have an appointment with the Avengers original. Chris Pratt and Chris Evans are pointing to the #AllInChallenge – movie News

The actors have signed up to this challenge to raise funds to provide food to needy people during the crisis of the coronavirus.

Chris Pratt and Chris Evans have signed up to the #AllInChallengea challenge created with the aim of raising funds to provide food to those in need during the crisis of the coronavirus. Pratt was one of the first to join this ‘challenge’ and also the one who challenged Evans to carry out. This action, in addition, has made that the interpreter who has given life to Steve Rogers/Captain America during almost 10 years in the Movie universe of Marvel a account of Instagram.

Each one of these performers has put in place an award that will be given to a from among all persons making a donation. Pratt, for his part, will cause the winner to be devoured by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominionthe third installment of the saga that coprotagoniza next to Bryce Dallas Howard.

Evans, on the other hand, has proposed a virtual quote with him and five of his closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth. In short, with the Avengers original. The winner may invite two friends to the meeting in which Evans has also proposed to take a game-any game. “I would recommend Scattergories,” Evans says in the video that you’ve uploaded to your account Instagram.

All the money raised will be handed over to the organizations Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Pratt challenged Downey Jr. and Hemsworth in addition to Evans. The latter, for its part, has proposed to follow the ‘challenge’ of their castmates in the UCM Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Soldier of Winter) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/The Falcon). Also the actor Billy Porter.