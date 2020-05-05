‘Big Bang Theory’: So were the players when they started and thus ended – News series

In the more than ten years that have lasted the emissions of the ‘sitcom’, the protagonists have changed much.

The Big Bang Theory began airing in 2007 and spent more than 10 years and 12 seasons before the team said goodbye to the audience in an emotional final episode. As the characters grew professional and personally, the actors went from being nobodies to become some of the best paid television. Although all of them are developing their career outside of the ‘sitcom’ and come with numerous offers, the fans will always remember you for having been Sheldon Cooper, Penny, or Leonard Hofstadter.

In that decade of series, we have seen how they became astronauts, how to overcame their problems of couple or how they formed their own family. But we have also seen how they were maturing before the eyes of the spectators. Here we collect it, how were the actors of Big Bang Theory when he began the series and how it ended.

Kaley Cuoco (Penny)

Cuoco is one of the most famous has gotten to the root of the series. Currently, in addition to voice Harley Quinn in the animated series of the same name, has his own production company that develops, among other projects, The Flight Attendant -in which is the protagonist.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard)

Galecki, in addition to developing his passion for music, has produced several projects such as SciJinks or Living Biblically.

Jim Parsons (Sheldon)

Jim Parsons has also developed a solid professional career and not only as narrator and producer of The young Sheldon. In recent years he has appeared in films such as Hidden figures, Extremely cruel, evil and wicked and The Boys in the Band.

Simon Helberg (Howard)

Simon Helberg has a handful of roles in films notable, such as Florence Foster Jenkins, or Annette, of Leos Carax. In addition, it prepares the movie As Sick as They Made Usdirected by his partner in the ‘sitcom’, Me Bialik.

Kunal Nayyar (Raj)

Currently, the project’s most prominent Nayyar is the sequel to of Trolls, successful musical animation where he puts voice to Guy Diamond. In addition, it prepares the series Suspicionnext to Uma Thurman.

Me Bialik (Amy)

Me Bialik is another of the members of the ‘sitcom’ with a prolific career. Is producing the series Call Me Kat, where it also acts as the protagonist, and directs the film As Sick as They Made Us.

Melissa Rauch (Bernadette)

Shortly after finishing the series, Rauch booked by Black Monday and the movies Ode to Joy and The Laundromat. Dirty money.