Brooke Shields her mother called her “fat”

A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN WHO OVERCAME DEPRESSION.

A descendant of the first settlers of Virginia in the united States, Brooke Shields grew up in an american family average, though their parents were separated, and the small Brooke was left to the care of his mother who had a goal: to get her daughter to transcendiera in the world of the show. Did not matter the means or costs to pay.

With a grace and a spectacular stunning beauty, Brooke began his career at the age of eleven months to participate in a spot of the brand of soaps Ivory. Growing up, he received piano lessons, ballet and horseback riding. While attending high school in Haworth, New Jersey, graduated with a degree in French Literature and received a diploma in Italian literature.

THEIR FIRST TAPE GENERATED CONTROVERSY

It was discovered by the photographer Francesco Scavullo and was launched to fame at the age of 12 thanks to the cinema with his role as teenager in the movie ‘Pretty Baby’. by the dictatorship in Argentina and the Apartheid in south Africa.

In 1980 came ‘The Blue Lagoon’, which starred a teenage girl who lived her sexual awakening on an island next to Christopher Atkins. Again, there were scandals of his scenes without clothes but, the director Randal Kleiser defended it, arguing that it employed a double, and Brooke appeared with her breasts covered by her hair.

Became a model for Vogue and starred in a memorable commercial of Calvin Kleinjeans, as was the cover of Playboy magazine. Her beauty was so impressive that it almost was not a teenager in the united States that did not have a picture of her in his room, the market is filled with dolls and dryers of hair with your face, and also acted together with the handsome Tom Cruise in ‘Endless Love’.

His career was re-launched with a participation held in ‘Friends’ and then in the role of ‘Suddenly Susan’.

A DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD

The actress confessed that since she was born, her mother was drinking, had an absent mother and felt her home as a hell for the offenses that she was his mother, calling her “fat” and telling him that his butt was huge. In the fashion industry, her athletic body, but not skeletal, it provoked criticism that it generated great insecurity in the adolescent. His mother was looking for him several couples for having more fame as George Michael and John Travolta.

Things changed dramatically when she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, because she suffered bullying. The dolls with his face, were hung from the trees, and her virginity was a matter of ridicule. Finally got their “first time” with Dean Cain, her boyfriend, as well at the age of 22.

MICHAEL JACKSON AND ANDRE AGASSI

The situation sentimental took a little more comfortable, Michael Jackson and Andre Agassi staged, in a greater or lesser extent, part of their sentimental life. With some the joined love and with each other, the confusion

In 2001 the house with the producer and television writer Chris Henchy and was the mother of a girl, Rowan Francis Hammond, after seven failed attempts at in vitro fertilization. On April 18, 2006, she gives birth to her second daughter Grier Hammond Henchy.

SAVED ME…

Shortly after Brooke had to deal with a terrible post-partum depression that overcame with the help of drugs. This caused a critical very hard of Tom Cruise, but the actress did not remain silent and answered him. “I loved the drugs. I stopped taking them prematurely and I had a relapse in that I was on the point of crashing my car against a wall with Rowan in the backseat. But these drugs and the therapy sessions were those that I saved myself and my family.”

Yes it is true that time heals and is responsible for putting things in their place. His mother died at age 79, the victim of an illness related to dementia, and originated in his alcoholism. In 2014, the actress posted: “I can Not blame my mother for what she did. What would have made a divorced Newark with a baby just five months ago?”. Image: Clasos / Special

